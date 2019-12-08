Fayetteville, AR police identify officer killed, suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA) — The officer who was shot and killed in Fayetteville last night has been identified as well as the suspect who shot him.

The officer has been identified as Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

Stephen Carr, 27

Around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, shots were fired in the back parking lot of the Fayetteville Police Department located on Rock Street.

Chief Reynolds said that Carr was “ambushed and executed” while sitting inside his patrol car behind the police department.

The suspect has been identified as London Phillips.

Two officers responded and fired shots at Phillips. Phillips was pronounced deceased.

The officers are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigation.