Fayetteville charity group says they’re being targeted for speaking out

A Fayetteville group that helps the homeless is fed up and frustrated after they say city leaders are targeting them for speaking out.

Seth’s Wish provides food, clothes, haircuts and a place to get cleaned up for anyone in need, but the group’s founder says it’s all on the line.

“It’s hard, it’s hard because for a lot of years I thought if we just slipped under the radar and just continue to operate and didn’t voice too much so we don’t tick anybody off, everybody left us alone when we did that,” said Founder Lindsey Wofford.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, the group spoke out. They told city leaders they were against a proposed city ordinance that would make it illegal to sleep or camp in the streets and other public places.

Less than 24 hours later, the founder says city inspectors showed up at the door and later told her the group doesn’t have the proper work permits for their newly renovated building.

“It was very weird timing and after speaking out on something,” said Wofford, “Kinda rubs me the wrong way a little bit,” she said.

In a statement, city leaders say there’s no connection, they say they saw demolition pictures on the group’s Facebook page and then started a request for inspection.