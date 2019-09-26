Breaking News
Fayetteville detective fired for sending crude messages to a sexual assault victim

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – A detective is off the job after sending crude messages to a sexual assault victim via Instagram.

Fayetteville Police say Officer Paul Matrafailo III had investigated the victim’s case.

