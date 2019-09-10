Fayetteville duo arrested for sneaking into homes, stealing jewelry from elderly victims

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police have arrested two people connected with a string of jewelry larcenies targeting elderly victims, according to a news release.

Police said the accused thieves would target primarily elderly people preoccupied at their residences — usually doing yard work. The suspects would enter the home, steal a pillowcase, and load it up with the victim’s jewelry.

Victims range in age from 43 to 93 years old. Fayetteville police said there are 10 reports involving the two suspects.

Sue Ellen Kiehart, 38, is charged with nine counts of felony conspiracy, 10 counts of felony breaking and entering, 10 counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, 10 counts of felony possession of stolen goods, and one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Kiehart is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $96,000 bond, police said.

Mark Lawrence Campbell, 38, is charged with nine counts of felony conspiracy, nine counts of felony breaking and entering, nine counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, and nine counts of felony possession of stolen goods.

Campbell is being held on a $106,000 bond.

Police said a third, known suspect was working with Kiehart and Campbell.

