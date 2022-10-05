FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Fayetteville Fire Department is recognizing women who work in fire services and those interested in the field.

The department will hold its second annual Women in the Fire Service Day on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fayetteville Regional Fire Training Facility on Radar Road.

This is a day that helps women interested in a firefighting career to hear from those in the field.

“Many women don’t think of the fire service as a career opportunity,” Recruitment Captain Stephen Shakeshaft said. “We invite them to learn, ask questions and hear about the unique rewards of the career from other women, currently serving as Firefighters.”

Attendees will have the chance to ask question and get information on the hiring process, too.

Due to limited spots, officials ask anyone interested in attending to register by calling 910-676-1716 or emailing Captain Stephen Shakesahft at stephenshakeshaft@fayettevillenc.gov.