Fayetteville home invasion suspect identified after being killed by homeowner

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have identified the man who they say broke into a home Thursday night before being shot and killed by the homeowner.

Police say Jensen Rojas-Marrero, 20, of Fayetteville died during an exchange of gunfire that occurred after he and another unidentified subject forced their way into the home.

Rojas-Marrero was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fayetteville police said they responded to the shooting call around 6:48 p.m. along the 400 block of Lands End Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that two male subjects forced open the front door of the residence and entered the home,” the release said.

One of the suspects had a firearm. The homeowner, who was inside at the time, got his firearm. The two exchanged fire. The male suspect shot died at the scene, police said.

The other suspect fled.

A female victim inside the home was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J.T. Hall at 910-729-2934 or the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

