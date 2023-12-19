FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some North Carolina healthcare providers are struggling to fill job vacancies while taking on new patients following Medicaid expansion.

There are currently more than 900 job vacancies between eight hospitals and more than 80 medical clinics under Cape Fear Valley Health.

“I mean we have a shortage of nurses. Then we have nurses who are aging, that will be retiring,” Britt-Angela Ward, the Talent Acquisition Executive for Cape Fear Valley Health said.

She said there is a constant need. Some of that is due to the influx of people moving to the region and creating the need for healthcare professionals. However, Medicaid expansion could also lead to a need for additional positions to be created and filled now that tens of thousands of people in the Sandhills and across the state are now eligible for benefits.

“Because there will be more people that will be able to come into the health system and will need care,” Ward said.

Cape Fear Valley Health is using hiring events and even paying for some training to attract workers. The health system is hosting a special hiring event for people who are looking for a paid opportunity to work and train to start their healthcare career on Wednesday, December 20, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Auditorium, Rooms A and D. Cape Fear is looking for employees to join the CNA I program, which includes paid on-the-job training starting at $14 an hour. Books, uniforms, and testing fees are all included in the program.

Applicants must be high school graduates or GED recipients, commit to a 20-hour weekly work schedule (Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), and fulfill a one-year employment commitment upon completing the training course and becoming certified.

“We are going to pay people to be trained to come to a CNA. This is a program that will create a pathway for someone to have a career in healthcare,” Ward said.

Applicants can register in advance for this event here. For more information about the hiring event you can also send an email to cmurp@capefearvalley.com.