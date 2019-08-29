Fayetteville leaders look to clean up shopping cart eyesores

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Shopping carts are ending up in places they don’t belong, costing the city time and money to pick up, says Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin.

“I don’t think that’s fair for the taxpayers to foot that bill,” Colvin said.

Mayor Colvin brought this issue to city council after noticing carts and debris piling up, especially along Ramsey Street.

He says people are taking carts from stores and leaving them near bus stops, other parking lots and in neighborhoods.

“The city can’t continue to clean up this merchandise and hand deliver it back to the retailers,” Colvin said.

He’s asking for community input, and for retailers to do their part.

“I’m sure it would be more impactful for them to secure their property on their premises versus continue to buy and replace it, and it would also help us keep our city clean.”

“They’re expensive,” said Fayetteville resident Gary Godwin. “The companies have to observe that and then pass it on to the consumer.”

Godwin says people have left carts at a vacant home he owns.

“There was trash in them that I had to get rid of, then I just loaded them up and put them in my truck and dropped them off at the IGA.”

Stores like Aldi use quarters as an incentive to put carts back, others have signs up saying the carts will lock up if you take them off property.

Colvin says this is about the overall cleanliness of the city and wanting to leave a good impression on visitors.

“As we bring people into our community, we want to make sure that the first impression is a good one,” Colvin said.

City leaders are looking at how other cities have addressed similar problems without spending taxpayer money.

