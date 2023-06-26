RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – One month after a woman was murdered and a suspect was identified, Fayetteville police say they have taken that man into custody.

Ayanna Thompson, 19, was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Bragg Road on May 26. When police responded, a CBS 17 crew at the scene said they saw multiple police vehicles and crime scene tape in the parking lot of B & B Bowling Lanes, a bowling alley in the area. Police initially said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Following her death, 27-year-old Levon Campbell was charged with:

First-degree murder

Discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling

Possession of a firearm by felon

Discharging a weapon into occupied property

He was finally taken into custody on June 22 in the 900 block of Dickson Road in Riegelwood.

Fayetteville police said his arrest was a joint effort between the Fayetteville Police Department’s Gang Unit, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Homicide Unit, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Campbell is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.