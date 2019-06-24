Fayetteville man charged with slashing tires says he is the victim

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man charged with running a flat tire scheme on the elderly says he is the victim. Police say 69-year-old Wright Gillies and 33-year-old Issac Godfrey were slashing people’s tires. That’s when the victim’s say Gillies would ask if they needed help to fix the tire then take off with valuables in their car.

“He was the nicest man, and courteous, and just eager to help, it was not like he was gonna hurt me or anything, then when he opened up the doors, that made me suspicious, I was a little concerned,” said Barbara Fell.

Barbara Fell says Gillies got away with her credit cars and cash after they pulled the scheme on her.

“I got the feeling something was not just right and I’m a pretty observant person, but he was so nice, it threw you off guard,” said Fell.

Gillies is now facing a laundry list of charges for ripping people off, but in court Gillies asked the judge for a victim’s advocate without saying what made him the victim. He’ll be back in court next month. Godfrey is still on the run.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now