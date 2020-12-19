Fayetteville man dies in pedestrian crash Friday night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 42-year-old James D. McKethan of Fayetteville died after he was hit by a car in Fayetteville Friday night.

The crash happened before 10 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. 24 and Plymouth Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male in the roadway that had been struck by a vehicle,” the release said.

McKethan was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

NC 24 inbound was closed Friday night and traffic was being rerouted onto Plymouth Street while police investigated the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.