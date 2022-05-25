FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man was sentenced to almost two years in prison for ‘leading a network of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine distributors’, according to the Department of Justice.

Garry Jermaine Alford, 49, previously pled guilty to:

1 count of conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, two-hundred eighty grams or more of cocaine base, and forty grams or more of fentanyl

1 count of possession with intent to distribute one hundred grams or more of heroin and forty grams or more of fentanyl.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Alford employed at least half a dozen people to operate multiple houses to store and sell drugs in the Deep Creek area of Fayetteville. Investigators launched an investigation in early 2019 because the number of cars and foot traffic at those homes.

Search warrants executed at a number of Alford’s stash houses on September 10, 2020 turned up fentanyl, heroin, drug packaging materials, a 12 gauge shotgun, and over $68,000.

Co-conspirators Xavier Kaylon Whitted and Charles Dexter Underwood were previously sentenced to 84 months and 72 months in prison, respectively. Other members of the organization were prosecuted by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, DOJ said.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Webb prosecuted the case.