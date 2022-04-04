FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a Friday afternoon shooting.

The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Devon Tarik Logan of Fayetteville was shot and killed just before 4 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said the shooting happened near the intersection of Davis and Holland streets.

The shooting is still under investigation. No suspect has been identified.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically anonymously online or through the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.