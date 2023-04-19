FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe could have information about a fatal shooting Sunday.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of King Charles Road. Upon arrival, Timothy James Shannon, 33, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

The sheriff’s office says 56-year-old Glenn Richard Tedder, of Fayetteville, is wanted for questioning in reference to the fatal shooting. The sheriff’s office did not disclose what relation Tedder had to Shannon or why they think he might have information.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Tedder’s whereabouts is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503. You can also call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically through the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the “P3 Tips”

app on a smart phone.