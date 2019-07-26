Fayetteville murder suspect found shot to death in woods near busy intersection, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man found shot to death in the woods near a busy Fayetteville intersection Friday morning has been identified as a suspect in a June murder, police said.

Marcus A. Guion, 30, of Fayetteville, was found dead in the woods after police responded to the 2100-block of Murchison Road at 4:43 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call.

Marcus A. Guion (Fayetteville Police Department)

Police and EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Guion was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Guion was considered an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a June 26 murder in the 2100-block of Henry Street.

Guion was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, and felony conspiracy in connection with the murder of Michael S. Beale, 48.

Police sent a press release on July 12 asking for help locating Guion. In that release, police urged the 30-year-old “to surrender peacefully to authorities.”

There are currently no suspects in Guion’s murder and police said that they have not developed any leads at this time that indicate his murder is connected to Beale’s murder.

The Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now