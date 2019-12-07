Fayetteville officers responding to domestic disturbance find deceased woman

Fayetteville, N.C. (WNCN) – A death investigation is underway in Fayetteville after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of S. Cool Springs Street Friday night.

Officers were dispatched around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive woman who had sustained blunt force trauma injuries during the disturbance.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.