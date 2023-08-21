FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Fayetteville is on track for a new Crown Event Center after a schematic design for the new center were approved.

The new Crown Event Center will be constructed on what is currently the parking lot in front of the Cumberland County Courthouse downtown. It would replace the current Crown Theatre and Arena set to close Oct. 31, 2025.

Project architect Bill Koonz, regional director for EwingCole, showed the committee leading the charge for the new center several renderings of the building’s exterior which includes glass curtainwall facing Gillespie Street with wood-look column enclosures and a roof terrace that includes plantings and an exterior shade canopy.

“It’s impressive,” said Commissioner Jimmy Keefe. “This is a big day for Cumberland County.”

The committee also approved Koonz’s recommendation of adjusting the facility’s service yard to accommodate more large trucks for events and performances and to allow the building footprint to be moved off Gillespie Street to give more room for pedestrian traffic.

The Board of Commissioners will hear another update from Koonz at their Monday evening meeting.