Fayetteville police announce arrest of suspected cemetery vandal

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The suspect accused of vandalizing headstones and gravesides at a local cemetery has been identified and arrested, police confirmed Saturday.

Fayetteville police took to Facebook Saturday to announce the arrest of a suspect after graves at Lafayette Memorial Park were vandalized over Thanksgiving and the weeks following. Families that were affected were notified, according to the post.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

