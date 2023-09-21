FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are investigating a robbery at PNC Bank that happened Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank on Ramsey Street to a report of a bank robbery that had just happened. Police say they found a male suspect who was taken into custody.

Police say that this is an active investigation and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective C. Johnson at 910-584-6703.