Fayetteville police identify man found dead in woods

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have identified the man they say was found dead in the woods Wednesday.
Police say Larry Scott, 47, of Fayetteville was found dead along the 300 block of Brinkley Street.
The investigation is still active but police say Scott’s death is not being investigated as a homicide.
This story will be updated.
