Fayetteville police identify man found dead in woods

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have identified the man they say was found dead in the woods Wednesday.

Police say Larry Scott, 47, of Fayetteville was found dead along the 300 block of Brinkley Street.

The investigation is still active but police say Scott’s death is not being investigated as a homicide.

This story will be updated.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now