Fayetteville police investigating ‘suspicious death’ after person found dead inside home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious death” that occurred inside a home Wednesday morning, according to a release.

Officers responded to a home in the 1500-block of Sisal Drive at 4:42 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive person inside a home.

Once inside the home, police and EMS found the victim and pronounced them dead at the scene.

A person was found dead inside a home on Sisal Drive in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning (CBS 17)

Police said the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner following an autopsy.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Police did not say what made the person’s death suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

