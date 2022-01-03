Fayetteville police looking for man missing since 2016

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than five years after his disappearance, Fayetteville police continue to look for a man who went missing after leaving a homeless shelter.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Kenneth Lamont Melvin was last seen June 17, 2016, at the Salvation Army at 245 Alexander St. Police said he was seen leaving at around 2 p.m.

He was never seen or heard from again.

The Department said Kenneth was reported missing shortly after. Police said detectives have looked into the disappearance but there have been no leads.

Fayetteville police described Melvin as:

Black Male

53 years old

5’05” in height

165 pounds

Brown eyes

Black Hair

They are again asking anyone in the public who has any information to come forward.

People can call Detective B. Pleze at (910) 676-2596 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by clicking here or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.