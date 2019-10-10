Fayetteville police officer and stabbing victim share special bond after attack

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time we are hearing from the Fayetteville police officer credited with saving a woman’s life while she was being held hostage.

“The worst event in my career was also the best,” said Sgt. Charles Cochran.

Sgt. Cochran shares a special bond with eight-month-old Bella.

“I don’t know that’s she’s ever cried when I held her,” Sgt. Cochran said. “I guess she realizes how much I love her.”

That love was formed before Bella was even born.

“He means everything to me and Bella,” Bella’s mom Stephanie Williams said.

Last year Bella’s father was attacking her Williams with a knife.

“I need the police, my boyfriend’s trying to kill me,” Williams said during the 911 call.

She had five stab wounds to her stomach, several to her legs, and injuries to her hand.

“I’m healed physically, mentally we are still getting there,” Williams said.

When Sgt. Cochran arrived on scene, the suspect was holding the knife to her throat.

“It was tough, it was a tough day,” Sgt. Cochran said.

Sgt. Cochran shot and killed the suspect.

“To me he’s a lifesaver,” Williams said.

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West worked on this case.

“It’s unfortunate somebody lost their life, but I think she would have lost hers that morning had it not been for his actions,” West said.

Sgt. Cochran is now Bella’s Godfather.

“Professionally it was the worst day of my career, but amazingly through God it’s become the best day of my career.”

Williams and Sgt. Cochran attended the annual Remember My Name domestic violence vigil at the Cumberland County Courthouse Thursday night.

Chief District Court Judge Robert Stiehl said there are about 2,000 civil domestic violence lawsuits filed every year.

