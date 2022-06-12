FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—Fayetteville police are looking for a sexual assault suspect.

Police said they responded to a reported sexual assault around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

During the investigation, police found the victim was “randomly identified and assaulted by the suspect,” and the suspect forced his way into her house.

Police said the suspect is described as male with a low afro style haircut who is approximately 5’8’ and weighing around 160lbs. The suspect was reported to be wearing “light colored blue jeans, a blue shirt, a light jacket, tennis shoes, and a gray knitted cap with a brim. The suspect was operating a black heavy duty ‘dually’ truck.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Blake with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1542 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).