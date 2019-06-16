Missing 11-year-old with autism has been found

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 11-year-old boy who is autistic went missing late Saturday night in Fayetteville and was located in Hoke County Sunday morning by a citizen.

Hayden Marroquin, who goes by the nickname “Hay-Hay,” was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday when he went to bed. He lives in the 1000 block of Patrick Drive.

Hayden is autistic and doesn’t speak, he only mumbles.

Fayetteville Police distributed a news release Sunday morning concerning his disappearance and Hayden was located a short time later by a citizen.

Hayden has been reunited with his family.

