Fayetteville police searching for suspects who robbed 4 stores at gunpoint

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating multiple armed robberies that happened late nights between Tuesday and Saturday. Three of the robberies happened on the same street.

Authorities say on Tuesday just before midnight, the Day N Nite Food Mart located in the 800 block of Murchison Road was robbed at gunpoint. Two suspects entered the store, brandished guns and demanded money from the clerk, authorities say. The clerk complied and the two suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Thursday, the Speedway located in the 2800 block of Owen Drive was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 11:30 p.m., police say. One suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk and displayed a handgun. the suspect obtained money and left the store.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the Circle K located in the 2300 block of Owen Drive for the third robbery. Authorities say a suspect entered the store, selected merchandise and presented it to the clerk at the register as if to make a purchase. The suspect them implies he has a gun and demands money. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the store in what appeared to be a red Toyota Corolla.

The fourth robbery happened in the 1900 block of Owen Drive just after 3 a.m. Police say, similar to the third robbery, the suspect entered the store and brought merchandise to the counter as if to make a purchase, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money in what appeared to be a red Toyota Corolla.