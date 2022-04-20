FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville restaurant owner is now being forced to pay back employees for minimum wage violations.

The U.S. Department of Labor said they found Miyabi Japanese Steak Restaurant on Skibo Road had inaccurate timekeeping practices.

The labor department said this resulted in a wage violation where employees were not paid for all hours they worked.

DOL said the Miyabi was paying some employees a flat salary for hours over 40 in a workweek. According to the agency, the restaurant failed to pay the required overtime.

The restaurant was forced to pay six employees a total of $25,617 in back wages.

“Employers that manipulate time records to avoid paying employees their legally earned wages harms workers and their families,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Employers who fail to realize this can quickly find themselves struggling to keep and find workers.”