FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department seized several items from a search warrant that occurred on June 1 after a Fayetteville man shot at police, officials said.

On June 1, Darius Jovan Clements, 21, shot at officers who were serving a “high-risk” search warrant along Spokane Road. Officers seized numerous drugs, guns and cash from the search warrant, according to ot Fayetteville police.

Detectives seized the following contraband:

82 grams of methamphetamine

9.4 pounds of edibles

3.5 pounds of marijuana

316 grams of promethazine with codeine

2 handguns

$359.00

The pills were advertised as ecstasy (MDMA), but contained methamphetamine, a highly addictive controlled substance.

Clements is being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $145,000 secured bond.