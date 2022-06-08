FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department seized several items from a search warrant that occurred on June 1 after a Fayetteville man shot at police, officials said.
On June 1, Darius Jovan Clements, 21, shot at officers who were serving a “high-risk” search warrant along Spokane Road. Officers seized numerous drugs, guns and cash from the search warrant, according to ot Fayetteville police.
Detectives seized the following contraband:
- 82 grams of methamphetamine
- 9.4 pounds of edibles
- 3.5 pounds of marijuana
- 316 grams of promethazine with codeine
- 2 handguns
- $359.00
The pills were advertised as ecstasy (MDMA), but contained methamphetamine, a highly addictive controlled substance.
Clements is being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $145,000 secured bond.