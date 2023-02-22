FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) — While officers initially responded to a scene for a shooting, the Fayetteville Police Department said a woman is now facing drug and gun charges.

Around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Kincross Avenue and Rannock Drive for a report of someone shooting into an occupied car.

Officers made contact with the victim and said they learned the shooting had occurred in the area of Seventy First School and Raeford roads. Police said their investigation led officers to 33-year-old Britney Olivia Michelle Cox and 35-year-old William Cox IV, both of Fayetteville, as the subjects involved in the shooting.

Police tracked them down to a home on the 6300 block of Kincross Avenue. According to police, a handgun and narcotics were in plain view and seen by the officers.

Police said detectives then responded to the scene to investigate the shooting incident, the narcotics, and handgun.

Detectives seized:

two handguns,

assorted ammunition,

359 grams of fentanyl,

nine grams of cocaine.

four grams of marijuana, and

$26,921.11 in cash.

Britney Cox was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, three counts of trafficking fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent sale and deliver cocaine, and two counts of maintaining a dwelling. She was placed in the Cumberland County jail under a $300,000 secured bond.

William Cox was charged with accessory after the fact, three counts of trafficking fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent sale and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was placed in jail under a $305,000 secured bond.