Fayetteville shooting under investigation after man found in street deceased

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a man was found deceased in the street along the 3200 block of Chandler Street early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of Chandler Street and William Clark Road just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed there was a disturbance just before the shooting.

A person at the scene was identified as the shooter and is cooperating with detectives.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-703-3499, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).