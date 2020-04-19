Fayetteville shootout ends in crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a shootout between two vehicles ended in a crash Saturday evening.

Officers initially responded to the 1100 block of Wildwood Drive around 7:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to a crash nearby on Ireland Drive near Raeford Road. Once on scene, officers located a man who was involved in the shooting suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and leg. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).