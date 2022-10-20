FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two huge announcements were made at Fayetteville State University on Thursday morning.

The university said two new businesses were coming to campus. A stand-alone Chick-fil-a will be built on Murchison Road next to the Fayetteville-Cumberland Regional Entrepreneur and Business HUB. A Starbucks will be near the parking garage in the center of campus.

“We are meeting the needs in multiple ways here at Fayetteville State University,” Dr. Darrell Allison, chancellor of the university, said.

At the same event, the City of Fayetteville announced its renaming the area around FSU known as Bronco Square to Bronco Midtown. It’s part of the city’s revitalization plan for Murchison Road which leads to Downtown Fayetteville.

“The day has finally arrived that this area, this community is put first, not only with our passion, our words, but with our dollars, our treasurer,” Mayor Mitch Colvin said.

The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce also plans to move to Bronco Midtown soon.

“Potential is yet being realized here and I think we are starting to see that here in a little over a year,” Allison said.

All of this comes just weeks after the entrepreneur and business HUB opened in the location as a symbol of FSU’s economic leadership and commitment to the community.