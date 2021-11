FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville State University will pay tribute to those who have served in a Veterans Day Ceremony Wednesday.

The ceremony will take place in room 242 of the Rudolph Jones Student Center, located at 1200 Murchison Road.

During the ceremony, the school will receive a designation as a Purple Heart University from the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Lunch will be served following the ceremony.

Registration is free for the event and can be completed online.