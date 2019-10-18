Fayetteville teen at center of Amber Alert found safe

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The teen girl at the center of an Amber Alert out of Fayetteville has been found safe.

Fayetteville police said Nevia Nixon, 15, was located Thursday evening and is safe.

She was initially reported as a runaway but authorities upgraded her disappearance to an abduction and believed she may be in danger.

Nevia was last seen on September 25 along the 600 block of Welsh Place.

Police did not reveal where Nixon was found.

Nixon’s mother, Lorraine Gonzalez, spoke with CBS 17 earlier Thursday where she described her daughter as a “firecracker.”

Gonzalez became concerned when she learned Nixon didn’t take anything with her – including her phone or any money, and there has been no activity on Nevia’s social media.

CBS 17’s Kayla Strayer spoke with Fayetteville police who say they issued the AMBER alert because they couldn’t “rule out that she’s possibly being held against her will.”

This story will be updated.

More headlines from CBS17.com: