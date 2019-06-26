Fayetteville transit system asking for feedback

1  of  2
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Area Transit System (FAST) is giving citizens a chance to tell staff where they would like to go and provide feedback on the system, according to a news release.

The survey is for both bus riders and non-riders. FAST staff and interns will survey riders and non-riders at several locations around Fayetteville, as well as at bus stops, the release said.

Click here for more information and to take the survey.

