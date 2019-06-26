Fayetteville transit system asking for feedback

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Area Transit System (FAST) is giving citizens a chance to tell staff where they would like to go and provide feedback on the system, according to a news release.

The survey is for both bus riders and non-riders. FAST staff and interns will survey riders and non-riders at several locations around Fayetteville, as well as at bus stops, the release said.

Click here for more information and to take the survey.

More from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now