RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville woman is sentenced to nine years in prison for multi-million dollar contract fraud.

Stephanie Dianna Elliott, 45, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of wire fraud and money laundering arising out of schemes to defraud the United States Department of Defense and businesses in the Eastern District of North Carolina in Sept. 2021.

Court documents from 2011 to 2020 said Elliott used more than a dozen aliases and more than a dozen business entities to obtain more than 1,000 federal defense contracts valued at more than $2.2 million.

The indictment against her said Elliott lied about shipping supplies to the U.S. military.

It was alleged that Elliott and the businesses she controlled were banned from federal contracting on four occasions. She went around that by using aliases and fake business names to win more federal contracts.

Elliott was also accused of defrauding the State of North Carolina and other state governments.

In those schemes, Elliott would bid on contracts to supply food products and other goods.

She would then get third-party vendors to deliver the goods to the state. Court records say Elliot kept the money awarded to her by the state and didn’t pay the third-party vendors.

“We are committed to protecting our business community and military from unscrupulous contractors. We will vigorously pursue anyone who seeks to victimize the fine men and women of the United States Armed Forces,” said United States Attorney Michael Easley, Jr in a release.

Elliot was accused of defrauding D.O.D for over a decade.

Michael Easley, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. The Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service and the General Services Administration, Office of Inspector General are investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Toby Lathan is prosecuted the case.