FBI looking for more potential victims of Virginia man charged with child porn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The FBI says it is looking to identify more potential victims of a Newport News man who is charged with producing child pornography.

Image of Justin Travis Taylor provided by the FBI.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia said Justin Travis Taylor communicated with two minors via Instagram and Snapchat beginning in May 2018.

In numerous instances, Taylor threatened to kill himself if one of them did not send him sexually-explicit images.

The FBI said in a news release Tuesday that Taylor, 25, also goes by Justin Travis and “soccerrefferee2” on social media, and has worked as a soccer referee at youth leagues and schools on the Peninsula.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Taylor is asked to call the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office at 757-455-0100.

More headlines from CBS17.com: