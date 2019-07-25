FBI: ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ robbed NC bank, still on the run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The FBI says a bank robbery suspect known as the “Pink Lady Bandit” has now struck in North Carolina.

The suspect on July 24.

The same suspect, dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” because she has carried a distinctive pink handbag, has robbed at least three banks since July 20.

The suspect robbed the Orrstown Bank located at 1 Giant Lane in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on July 20.

Three days later, the suspect robbed the M&T Bank located at 19511 Camelot Drive, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

On Wednesday, the Southern Bank located at 236 West 3rd Street in Ayden was robbed.

Ayden is just south of Greenville.

She stands around 5 feet 3 inches tall, is described as white or Hispanic woman.

In two of the robberies, she wore yoga pants, tank tops, a navy baseball hat, and carried a pink handbag.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov