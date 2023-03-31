PHILADELPHIA — The FBI asking for the public’s help finding a Greensboro native wanted for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

FBI officials and Philadelphia police say they’ve been searching for Greensboro native Justin Smith for two years in connection to the murder of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Dianna Brice, and her unborn child.

Brice disappeared on March 30, 2021, and her body was found on April 5, 2021. Smith is accused of shooting her in the head multiple times.

On April 9, 2021, Smith was charged with murder and related offenses in the First Judicial District in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

Smith is 5’8″ and weighs between 160 to 180 pounds. FBI officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Smith is known to have connections to Greensboro and New Castle, Delaware. He has also been seen in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, Florida, and in Atlanta, Georgia.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of Smith.