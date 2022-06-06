RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigations is tracking a fraudulent scheme it has detected in eight states including North Carolina.

The FBI Charlotte Division said fraudsters are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases over the telephone. They said more than 100 businesses have been targeted so far this year.

Victims have been reported in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Targeted businesses include tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores.

Once a purchase is made over the phone, the FBI said items are picked up by drivers and taken to other states for resale.

The agency said in many of those cases, drivers were hired through online job sites and paid using third party cash applications. The FBI said those drivers are not aware the items they are picking up were purchased illegally. The FBI said it takes victim businesses several days to learn the sales were fraudulent.

The investigation is ongoing. No specific businesses or locations can be publicly released at this time.

FBI Charlotte said they are working with several local law enforcement agencies in this investigation. They believe there may be additional victims.

Businesses with similar unsolved crimes are asked to call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or tips.fbi.gov. Law enforcement agencies investigating similar crimes should contact their local FBI office or agents in their area directly.