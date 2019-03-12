Federal investigators issue subpoenas in 9th district voter fraud investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Prosecutors have issued subpoenas to start a federal grand jury investigation into allegations of election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina has issued at least three subpoenas for documents related to the 9th District.

The subpoenas come less than a month after the North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously to hold a new election in the 9th District. The vote came at the abrupt end of a four-day evidentiary hearing held by the board that concluded with Republican Mark Harris — the candidate who received the winning number of votes in the November 2018 content — admitting he had given incorrect testimony and calling for a new election.

A week after the hearing concluded, state prosecutors filed a multi-count indictment against McCrae Dowless, a Bladen County Political operative who ran an absentee ballot operation for Harris and others in the 2018 election, and four associates on charges of possessing absentee ballots, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice related to actions alleged to have happened in the 2016 general election and 2018 primary.

Now, federal investigators have begun the process of collecting evidence through a grand jury proceeding.

Patrick Gannon, a NCSBE spokesman, confirmed late Monday night that the board received a subpoena from the US Attorney’s Office to produce “all documents related to the investigation of election irregularities affecting counties within the 9th Congressional District.”

Separately, an attorney for McCrae Dowless, Cynthia Singletary, confirmed her client had also received a grand jury subpoena.

A spokesman for Harris’ campaign said the campaign had also received a subpoena in connection with the federal investigation.

Grand Jury Subpoena by on Scribd

The subpoenas request documents for a grand jury proceeding to be held on April 16-18.

According to a copy of the subpoena sent to the NCSBE, which was issued last Wednesday, the case is being investigated by the FBI’s office in Cary.

A spokeswoman for the FBI was not immediately available for comment Monday night. Similarly, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office could also not be reached for comment late Monday.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.