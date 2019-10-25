Felicity Huffman released from prison early: report

DUBLIN, CA (KRON) – Actress Felicity Huffman has reportedly been released from prison early after serving 11 of the 14 days for her sentence in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman began her two-week sentence at the low-security Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin on Oct. 15 but was released early Friday due to a policy that applies for inmates whose release date falls on a weekend, TMZ reports.

Her scheduled release date was Sunday.

As part of Huffman’s sentence, she must perform 250 hours of community service.

She has reportedly already paid the $30,000 fine.

Huffman was sentenced in September for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT scores in the college admissions scandal that ensnared dozens of wealthy and well-connected parents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now