Felon on probation among 2 arrested in Nash County drug bust, deputies say

William Vincent Arrington (left) and Clarence Cooper along with some cash and other items from the bust, according to deputies. Photos from Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon on probation was among two men charged in a drug bust in Nashville Friday, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was executed Friday at a home in the 7200 block of Cedar Grove School Loop Road, a news release from deputies said.

During the search, deputies said they found .5 grams of crack cocaine, assorted drug paraphernalia, a “small amount” of marijuana, Hydrocodone pills, Xanax pills, and about $8,200 in cash.

A stolen Yamaha motorcycle from Wilson County was also found and seized, the news release said.

William Vincent Arrington, 31, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Arrington is on probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Items seized during the bust, deputies said. Photo from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Clarence Cooper, 32, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrington was held on a $25,000 secured bond while Cooper was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

Both men have first appearances scheduled for Tuesday in Nashville District Court.

