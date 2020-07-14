Fight over wearing mask leads to fatal police shooting, state police say

DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – A 43-year-old Michigan man was shot and killed by a police officer Tuesday morning following a fight over a mask.

According to the Michigan State Police, the argument began over wearing a mask inside Dimondale Quality Dairy store.

Police say the 43-year-old stabbed the man he was arguing with and left to a nearby neighborhood scene near Dixon Road and Jerryson Drive.

The stabbing victim has been treated for his injuries.

The stabbing suspect then pulled a knife on an Eaton County deputy, who then shot the man.

The man died of his injuries.

The Michigan State Police is heading up the investigation.

A mask mandate went into effect in Michigan on Monday. It requires masks to be worn in crowded outdoors areas and inside public places.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to put the mandate in place.