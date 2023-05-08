RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the summer months approaching, gas prices are expected to go up but for one lucky person, those prices won’t matter anymore.

Sheetz has announced a new contest that will award one lucky customer “Free Gas 4 Life” by simply filling up at Sheetz.

Through Aug. 31, 2023, customers at all 675 Sheetz locations that offer gas will have an opportunity to enter for a chance to win.

There are three ways to enter.

Customers must be a My Sheetz Rewardz member and must opt-in to the sweepstakes through the My Sheetz App, e-mail, in store, or via the prompt on the fuel pump while filling up.

Plus, Sheetz said customers can earn additional entries by just filling up at the pump. Every gallon of gas pumped with an associated My Sheetz Rewardz account will earn you one additional entry.

Customers can also redeem 100 Loyalty Pointz for an entry into the contest.

To track your number of entries, check the bottom of your receipt.

Sheet said once the contest has concluded, one grand prize winner will receive free gas for life. Another six customers will be awarded free gas for a year and up to 700 customers will win a $500 Sheetz gift card.



For official rules, individuals can visit www.sheetzfreegas4life.com.