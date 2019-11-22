Finding the perfect Christmas tree: What you’ll pay and how to keep it fresh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With 33 days until Christmas, many are on the hunt for that perfect Christmas tree.

Whether you’re looking for a 16 footer to fill up a room or something a little smaller, the state farmer’s market has plenty of options.

​”They’re the freshest, we bring in new loads every two days”, said Aaron Cole. ​Cole’s parents run Doby and Pam Cole’s tree farm.

They’ve been growing Christmas trees for nearly 30 years. ​

Cole says the demand for real trees is high and that they’ve already sold hundreds, even before December hits.

Douglas fir is topping the list for most purchased tree this year, and prices haven’t increased, unless you’re buying in bulk. ​

“9-10 dollars a foot. So, a 7 foot tree you’re looking at about 60-65 dollars, is probably the best I can do. People that are buying 30, 40, 50 trees at a time look to pay 4 or 5 more dollars on the tree,” said Cole. ​

He says the best way to keep your tree fresher longer is simple. ​

“Keep water in it, make sure that whoever sells you the tree cuts it down to size, takes at least an inch off the bottom.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now