Fire at NC coast destroys beach house, 2 treated for heat-related illness

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Duck Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left one firefighter and a support person being treated for a heat-related illness.

The call came in just before 5 p.m. for a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of Bayberry Drive.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire throughout the structure.

The occupants, including the homeowners, were not in the home when the fire began.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire preventing it from spreading to other structures while facing the heat index this afternoon in Duck — with temperatures nearing 101 degrees.

Officials said a firefighter and a support person were treated for heat-related illness by Dare County EMS and one person was transported, though it is not known who.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mutual aid was provided by Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department, Kitty Hawk Fire Department, Corolla Fire and Rescue, Colington Fire Department, and Dare County EMS.

