Fire breaks out on 22nd floor of downtown Raleigh high-rise apartment building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a downtown Raleigh high-rise Wednesday morning evacuated a number of people and resulted in damage to one unit, officials said.

A call regarding a fire on the 22nd floor of the SkyHouse Raleigh apartment building located at 308 S. Blount St. came in at 12:37 a.m.

According to authorities, a fire broke out on the balcony of a 22nd-floor unit and the fire was hot enough to activate the sprinklers in that unit. The fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system.

There was minimal fire damage to the unit, but it did sustain water damage.

Apartments built after 2002 are required to have sprinkler systems.

Multiple people were evacuated while crews were handling the fire. Everyone was allowed back to their units except for the peron whose apartment was damaged.

Officials said they’re not sure what started the fire, but a Raleigh Fire Department incident report lists the fire’s cause as “accidental.”

The person who lived in the apartment refused treatment for injuries, according to the report.

