FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Red Cross said it is assisting after a fire destroyed or damaged more than 12 units at a Fayetteville apartment complex on Wednesday.

The Fayetteville Fire Department said crews were on scene at 8:30 p.m. at the complex on Creek Meadow Place.

The Red Cross said it is helping 18 people who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Further information was not immediately available.