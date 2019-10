FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fire and Emergency Management officials responded to a house in the 7400 block of Layton Drive shortly after 2 a.m.

A neighbor reported seeing the fire from the next street over.

Upon arrival, a double wide modular home was fully involved. The home appeared to be unoccupied and power disconnected.

At least 24 firefighters, one EMS unit and one Air unit responded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.